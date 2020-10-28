Lilburne Alonzo (L.A.) “Flick” Fountain passed away on October 22, 2020, in New Market after a long illness. Born August 10, 1927 in Lone Tree, Iowa, he volunteered for service in the United States Navy during WWII between his junior and senior year of high school, and after fulfilling his obligation, he returned to work on the family farm and graduated with the Lone Tree High School Class of 1947.
He was a skilled master carpenter and a member of Morristown Carpenter Local Union #1821 and Knoxville Carpenter Local Union #50. He was an Alderman for the City of New Market from 1985 to 2005, and an active member of New Market Baptist Church. He moved from Iowa to New Market in March 1955 when he married his loving wife of 63 years, Maxine Brimer, who preceded him in death in July 2018.
