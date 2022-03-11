Linda Gail Ogle, age 74, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a loving aunt and sister and was loved by all who knew her.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain early with snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain early with snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 6:29 pm
Linda Gail Ogle, age 74, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a loving aunt and sister and was loved by all who knew her.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.