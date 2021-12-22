Linda Jean (Coe) Park, 71, of Dandridge, Tennessee died suddenly on December 15, 2021. She now resides in the Heavenly Kingdom with kindred souls. Born in Athens, Ohio on January 13, 1950, Linda was the daughter of Robert W. Coe and Florine C. Coe and sister to John A. Coe, all who preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by her husband, Gary Park, and their two children, Christopher M. Park of Nashville, and Rachel Park Hurt (Adlai) of Knoxville, whom she loved unconditionally. She was also blessed with two wonderful grandchildren, Olivia and Atticus Hurt, who will miss all the love, toys, cookies, and adventures that their Grandma gave. She is also survived by close family members, Diane Coe, Bob Briggs (Jackie), and Bette Lauer (Dave).
