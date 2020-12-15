Linda Sue Jones, age 54, of Dandridge, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of Soul’s Harbor Church in Jefferson City and loved the Lord. Linda was loving and kind to everyone who knew her. She dearly loved her husband, son and her mini doodle, Gracie. She was a nurse by trade and loved people and caring for others. She was a prankster at heart, and was always a daddy’s girl.
