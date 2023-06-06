Linora Ruby Newman, age 92, of Dandridge, TN passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was born April 26, 1931 in Sevier County, TN to the late Fred and Janella (Seaton) Newman.
She was a member of the Swanns Chapel Baptist Church and was a former employee of Tennessee Handbags and enjoyed babysitting for the children of her friends. She loved being with children and pets and enjoyed working with her hands making quilts and was talented in making different kinds of crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.