Lloyd Cornelius Wolfe, 73 of Dandridge, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, in Marianna. Lloyd was born November 19, 1949, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Frances and Mary Wolfe and was retired from the United States Army where he served for twenty-one years. He was a Patriot Systems Technician earning several commendations including the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal as well as the Bronze Star. Other than his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Wolfe. Survivors include his wife, Doris G. McCrone-Wolfe; his children, Daniel Wolfe, Diana Wolfe, Robert Green and Alan Green; his sisters, Marty McNabb and her husband, Donnie of West Virginia and Mary Davenport and her husband, Coy of Virginia. Private services to honor Lloyd’s life will be held at a later date with full military honors. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com, 850-674-5449. Adams Funeral Home, Blountstown is in charge of arrangements.
