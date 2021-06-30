Lois Ann Swann Fain, age 60, of Dandridge, TN, passed away on June 28, 2021.
Lois was a member of Mt. Vale Church of God and attended New Vision Church of God. She worked at Jefferson Park for 15 years.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 10:13 pm
