Lois Romine Shelton, age 83, of Jefferson City, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Lois retired after 40 years of service at Magnavox.
She also volunteered for many years at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 12:21 am
