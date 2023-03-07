Lola Mae French, 91, of Jefferson City, passed away March 5, 2023 at Heritage Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Bertha Fielden Hodge; husband, Tom French; grandson, Clark French; sister, Mary Ruth Hodge; brothers, Clifford, Jewel, Edward, Kenneth, and W.R. Hodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.