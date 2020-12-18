Lonnie Ray Cloninger, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from complications from the coronavirus.
He was in the Air National Guard in his early adult hood and retired from the Kroger Food Company. He was a member of Swannsylvania Baptist Church where he was instrumental in the monthly food pantry ministry. His pantry workers will surely miss his tireless work and preparation in getting ready to feed the community. He dedicated his life coaching children’s little league sports and worked along with Teresa in Special Olympics for many years. He had many titles, but the one he was most proud of was coach.
