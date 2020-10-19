Lorene Mills, age 78, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020.
She was employed by Magnavox and Berkline for many years, and more recently as a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity. She was a member of Oak Grove Church in Grainger County. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.