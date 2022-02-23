Lori Hays Treadwell, born on March 22, 1965 in Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2022, surrounded by family following a brief illness.
In life, Lori exemplified generosity, and would welcome anyone into her family with open arms. She is described by those who knew her as “sweet as soda pop.” Lori worked hard to put herself through college at the University of Tennessee, where she became a member of the Phi Mu sorority’s Kappa chapter. As a U.T. alumna, Lori “bled orange” and was undoubtedly the biggest Volunteer football and basketball fan you’d ever meet.
