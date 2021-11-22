Louise Gephart Durman, of Jefferson City passed away on November 19, 2021 in the company of her family at Friends of Hospice Serenity House in Morristown, Tennessee. She was of the Episcopal faith. Louise was the daughter of the late Dr. Roy E. and Anna Louise Gephart of New Castle, Indiana, and the niece of U.S. Congressman Ralph Harvey and his wife Charline Harvey of Mt. Summit, Indiana. Louise graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics and from Columbia University in New York City with a master’s degree in journalism. While in New York, she interviewed Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She was employed by the Washington Post in Washington, D.C. immediately after graduating from Columbia University. She then returned to Indiana where she was a feature writer with The Indianapolis News. After her marriage to Fred H. Durman, they moved to Dandridge, Tennessee, and she was employed by the Knoxville News Sentinel for more than 36 years as a feature writer and Food Editor. She was author of four cookbooks, including the popular “Vol Vittles” and “Recipes Upon Request.” The Durmans restored historic homes in Dandridge, New Market, Jefferson City, and Morristown. Fred Durman died in 2011. Throughout the past few years, Louise has resided at Signature Lifestyles in Jefferson City. Louise and her family have been appreciative of everyone who has worked with and lived with Louise during her time at Signature Lifestyles and during her brief stay at Serenity House. Louise leaves behind her beloved son Christopher Durman, daughter-in-law Candice Durman, and grandson Will Durman of Jefferson City, Tennessee. She also leaves behind many friends, colleagues, and family members. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 27th at 1:00 pm in the Old Methodist Cemetery portion of Westview Cemetery on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Jefferson City, TN. Those planning to attend may access the site through the Westview Cemetery entrance or via the Durman family driveway at 238 W. Old Andrew Johnson Hwy. Louise, ever the professional journalist, actually wrote most of this, her own obituary. Christopher, Candice, and Will would also like to add that Louise was a wonderfully loving and supportive confidant, Mother and “Neenee” who they will all miss terribly. Louise always held a special place in her heart and her home for the animals in her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to a Humane Society or animal advocacy group of your choosing. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of facemasks. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
