Louise Miller Browning, age 98, formerly of Dandridge, TN, passed away in Winter Park, Florida on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born August 30, 1924, to Ross and Mary Swann Miller in Dandridge.
She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Dandridge and attended Willow Creek Church in Winter Springs, Florida. She and her husband, Charles owned and operated the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Dandridge for many years.
