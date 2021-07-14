Lovetta G. Thomas Moss, of Knoxville, went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2021 at the age of 85.
She was a true lady, faithful wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, and servant of the Lord. She was an LPN who later retired from Martin Marietta after over 34 years of dedicated service as an Executive Secretary. Lovetta had the gift of craftmanship and cooking and was a master at nearly everything she attempted. She was a life-long learner who attended West Virginia State University and Knoxville College. She was a lifelong member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to be educated and gifted them in many ways. She was an advocate for civil rights throughout her life. She was also an avid world traveler. Lovetta will always be remembered for love of family and friends.
