Lu Jenkins Peck, age 83, of Jefferson City, TN was born on September 4, 1937 and passed away on June 8, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church, and formerly a long time member of Montrose Baptist Church in Rockville, MD. She was born and raised in Laurinburg, NC, lived most of her adult life in Rockville, MD, and retired to Tennessee. She was a talented pianist, gifted elementary school teacher and Sunday School teacher, but her greatest joy was as mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lu loved studying God’s Word and sharing the truth of the scriptures with others.
