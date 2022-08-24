Lucy Kathleen Skeen Sharp, 100 years old, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born February 6, 1922, to Roy Gilbert and Mattie Jane Cate Skeen in Knoxville.
Growing up in Knoxville she was a 1940 graduate of Knoxville High School. She met her husband, Robert William Sharp at Carson-Newman College, and they began life together in 1942 until his death in 1998. It was there she picked up the nickname as her future husband’s pick-up line was - did anyone ever tell you that you look like Judy Garland? The name stuck and she was known as Judy for many years. Alongside being an excellent Minister’s wife and Mother to seven children, Kathleen was a nursery schoolteacher, church secretary, substitute teacher, pianist for various churches, piano teacher, Sunday School teacher, Girl’s Auxiliary leader and volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.