Lynda Bales Thornton, age 75, of Dandridge, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
She was a member of New Hope Church of God, and she played the piano and organ for many years at Newport Church of God. She was also a piano teacher at Edgemont Elementary School in Newport. Lynda loved the Lord, singing, flowers and gardening.
