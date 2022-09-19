Lynn Adair Hart Tucker, age 75, of Marietta, GA, died September 10, 2022, at her home in Marietta after a lengthy illness. Lynn was born September 2, 1947, in Dandridge, TN to James Ray and Lillian Fern Bull Hart. She graduated from Maury High School, Dandridge, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN.
The couple recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They lived in Etowah then moved to Marietta, GA where they have lived for 50 years. They were active members of Maple Avenue Methodist Church.
