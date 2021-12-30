Lynn Carroll Watkins, age 79, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on December 28, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was the owner and operator of Hickory Hill Cutlery and was a legend in the knife business. Also having helped many others get their start in the business which he loved. He was the treasurer and caretaker of Hebron Cemetery for many years. A former member of Hebron Presbyterian Church and current member of First Presbyterian Church of Jefferson City. Having a family heritage of the railroad, he had a deep passion for trains. Because of that love, his grandchildren called him “Choo-Choo.” He was active in his community with a heart of gold, always willing to help anyone in any situation. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Evelyn Watkins; his late wife and mother of his children, Martha Davis Watkins. He is survived by his wife, Judith Watkins; children, Tony Watkins (Susan), and Kristin Kammann (Scott); bonus children, Stacey Mynuk, Dustin Cox (Letitia), Chad Cox (Toni Jill); his baker’s dozen of grandchildren who he dearly loved, Hannah, Jake, Emma, Joe, Grace, Carson, Molly, Cooper, Brody, Addison, Ella, Jay, and Eli; uncle/brother, Wayne Watkins. The family wishes to give a special thank you to the UT Home Health team, his special friends and doctors, Dr. John Zirkle and Dr. Richard Carter, along with many other special friends. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hebron Cemetery with Rev. John Clark officiating. Military honors will be conducted by VFW #5266. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Farrar Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to some of his favorites, Hebron Cemetery, Gideons Bibles, St Jude Children Hospital or the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN.
