Lynne Hilbert McCoy woke up to meet the sunrise before passing peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was 78 when her long and tenacious battle with cancer came to an end in the home she and her husband built.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Vittur (husband John); son, Eric Wyss (wife Hillary); her five grandchildren, Shura, Matthew, Chloe, Roman and Grayson.
