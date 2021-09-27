Mack Fox, 84, of Jefferson City, passed to his eternal resting place on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Jefferson Park of Dandridge after a five year battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist of Dandridge. Mack was born in Cocke County to Hascal and Ruth Dawson Fox and spent most of his life in Dandridge. He retired after 40 years of truck driving for White Stores/Food City and after retirement, drove seven years with Smoky Mountain Knife Works. He was extremely proud of his safe driving record and was glad to talk about it. He dearly loved his family, church, and Lord. He was extra proud of his two granddaughters.
