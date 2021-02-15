Major Milias Coggins, age 94, passed quietly in his home from natural causes Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Major was a Veteran of World War II as a Cavalry Scout in the 1st Cavalry 61st Regiment Troop, also a Veteran of the Korean War achieving the rank of Corporal. He entertained his family with emotional, caring and historical stories from his time in Korea. He was a true hero from this country’s greatest generation.
