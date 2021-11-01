Margaret Priscilla Langston, 79, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Life Care Center of Jefferson surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on September 27, 1942, to Carl and Roberta Pate in New Market, TN (Jefferson County).
Margaret graduated from Nelson Mary High School in 1959 and continued her education and training to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She received her Tennessee Board of Nursing License on January 17, 1968. She spent 20 years as a surgical nurse and labor and delivery with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and continued practicing while living in New Mexico and in Maryland, where she worked at Asbury Methodist Village for more than 10 years. Upon returning to Tennessee in 2002, Margaret worked at the Med-Surge Unit at Jefferson Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2014.
