Margaret Williams Stamey, age 87, of Dandridge, TN passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 following an extended illness. She was born February 1, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia, raised in Rocky Flats, TN and was a graduate of Pittman Center High School.
Following graduation she attended and graduated from the Cincinnati School of Cosmetology and was a Beautician for several years. Following her husband’s retirement, they moved to Dandridge, where they were members of the Dandridge First United Methodist Church.
