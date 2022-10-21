Margie Faye Jones, age 75, of Jefferson City, TN went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2022.
Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Eugene Jones; parents, Uel Brad Whitehead and Margie Lorene Napier Whitehead.
