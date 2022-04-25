Margie Miller Sams, 90, passed away on April 22, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Loyd and Mildred Cox Miller.
Margie was a member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge and was retired from AT&T after 32 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. “Bob” Sams; infant daughter, Stephanie; sisters, Lois Wilson and Mabel Moore.
Margie is survived by her sisters, Vivian (Ken) Thornhill and Janice Satterfield; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family wants to give a special thank you to UT Hospice and Signature Lifestyles Assisted Living for the special care that was given to Margie.
As per Margie’s request, there will be no visitation or service.
Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.