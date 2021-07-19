Marie Thornton Goforth, age 84, of Dandridge, TN departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021 after a four year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Raymond Goforth; mother and father, Alma Baxter and Parmer Thornton; sisters, Faye Greene, Christine Bettis and Nancy Thornton; brothers, Baxter Thornton, Robert Thornton and Judson Thornton.
