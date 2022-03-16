Marilyn Hobock Rogers

Marilyn L. Rogers, ‘Nana’ passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Tennova West in Knoxville, TN. Marilyn was born April 22, 1946, in Union County, TN to Jesse and Trula Hobock. She graduated from Horace Maynard High School in 1964. She married her sweetheart Troy Ruble Rogers in 1963. They began their life together and started their family in Sharps Chapel, TN. Marilyn graduated from Wendell’s School of Beauty in Knoxville, TN, where she chose cosmetology as her career. She loved to make women beautiful and she did that very well. She was also a long-standing member of the Jefferson County Republican Women. A loving, caring wife and mother, ‘Nana’ to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn’s favorite pastimes besides spending time with family and friends, was gardening, feeding the birds, and growing beautiful flowers. Her smile lit up any room. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Rogers; daughter, April Rogers; parents, Jesse and Trula Hobock; daughter-in-law, Peggy Black-Rogers; brother, J.L. Hobock; sister, Carolyn Sue Walker; nephew, Ronald Hobock. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Joe) Wells; son, Maurice Rogers; granddaughters, Brittney Rogers, Kayla (Daniel) Jones; grandson, James Rogers; great-grandchildren, Luke, Oliver, Jaxson, and Levi; brother, Gerald (Ruby) Hobock; several nieces and nephews. Special friends are Ilene Stooksbury, Karen Jones-Dasher, June Etherton, and Jay Combs. Family and friends will gather Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. graveside service at Sharp-Rogers Cemetery in Sharps Chapel, TN, with Pastor Terry Bunch officiating. Resthaven Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Rogers family.
