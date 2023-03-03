Marjorie Craddock Robison, age 99, of Dandridge, TN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday February 28, 2023. She was born on December 2, 1923 the daughter of the late Carl Wayne and Faye Cradddock.
Marjorie was preceded in death by husband, Elden LeRoy Robison and her parents and is survived by her children, Chris (Kim) Robison, Carla Robison, Elden “Robin” (Linda) Robison, Paula (John) Brock, Chuck (Donna) Robison, Belinda (Greg) Sergent; sister, Arlena Crum of Michigan; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Many friends will miss her immensely.
