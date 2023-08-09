Mark Allen Magon, age 57 of Dandridge, TN (previously of South Holland, IL), passed away on August 2, 2023 at his home. He was a carpenter and proud veteran of the US Army, serving in Desert Storm. Mark loved fishing, cooking and enjoying time with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Magon and survived by his mother, Patricia L. Magon; son, Shannon Magon; brother, Wayne (Lisa) Magon; and nieces Allison and Olivia. Mark was laid to rest at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, with Military Honors at 12:30 p.m. by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge was in charge of arrangements.
