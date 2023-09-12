Mark Jude Pettenati, Ph. D. of Dandridge, TN passed away September 8, 2023 at his home after a long hard fought six-year battle with cancer. Mark was born July 14, 1956 in Olean, he was the son of the late Waldo V. and Camilla J. Pettenati, long term residents of Olean, NY.
Mark was a graduate of Olean Senior High School (1974). He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Bonaventure (1978), his Ph. D. in Genetics from West Virginia University (1983), completed a postdoctoral at Indiana University in Indianapolis, IN in Cytogenetics/Medical Genetics (1985), and a second postdoctoral at the University of Chicago in Cancer Cytogenetics (1986). He was boarded in Medical Genetics by the American Board of Medical Genetics (ABMG). He then worked at Wake Forest University Medical Center in Medical Genetics/Pathology and Medical Genetics/Pediatrics for 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.