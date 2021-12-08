Mark Roger Partington, age 75, passed away on December 7, 2021.
He never met a stranger that was not soon turned into a friend. Those who knew him were delighted to find a jovial person quick to offer a joke, a kind word, and a smile. He called his daughters his two treasures and always made us feel blessed to have him as a father. Mark will be truly missed by all of his family and friends.
