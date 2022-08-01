Marlin David “Dave” Rice, age 76, of New Market, TN passed away on July 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Harlan, KY on March 2, 1946 to Banner and Pearly (McKnight) Rice. He was the youngest of twelve children. He served in the US Army, where he received a sharpshooter badge and National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He was a former employee of US Steel in Jefferson City and retired from the coal mines as a foreman. Dave was a cancer survivor. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Dandridge. Dave loved his family and was their provider. He never met a stranger and considered his friends as family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was well known for collecting and restoring his antique cars.
