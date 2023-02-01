Marsha Wilkerson, loving mother and grandmother, gained her wings on January 30, 2023.
Marsha was born in Sevierville, TN to Marshall and Lucille (Hall) Gibson. She was a graduate of Sevier County High School, Knoxville Business School and Walters State. Marsha raised her family in Jefferson City, where she resided for most of her life. She loved cheering on the Vols, rock music, cheeseburgers and seeing her grandchildren.
