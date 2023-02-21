Martha Lynn “Marti” Hamilton, 59, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, at her home in New Market, with her husband by her side.
Marti was a life-long East Tennessean and Vols fan, born in Maryville. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, attended Maryville City Schools, studied at Hiwassee College, and later, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Carson-Newman College. As a teenager, Marti was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which permanently changed the course of her life. Throughout many hospitalizations and surgeries, Marti became very knowledgeable and experienced in health care from the patient’s perspective and she wanted to put that experience to work providing compassionate care for others.
