Marti Denton Elder, age 81, of Dandridge, TN passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Turkey Creek Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was an active and faithful member of the French Broad Community Church and was a retired secretary of Kinkos and Pilot Oil Company. Marti was a loving and caring person who loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed working in her church and helping others. She was loved and admired by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
