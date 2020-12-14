Mary C. Epley, age 85, of Jefferson City passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was a retired nurse from Jefferson Memorial Hospital and served as pianist at Grace Baptist Church for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Millie Church, brother, Henry, sisters, Lula Mae and Ellener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.