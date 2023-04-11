Mary Carolyn (Underwood) Howard, 96, died at home in Strawberry Plains, TN on April 9, 2023. She was born in Knox County, TN on December 8, 1926. A lifelong learner, she earned a B.A. in sociology at UT Knoxville. Carolyn loved the Lord, her family and nature. She was deeply engrained in her community, where she lived for most of her life.
Carolyn is survived by her dearly loved granddaughter, Jessica Ennis (Chris); great-grandsons, Reed and Dean; daughter-in-law, Martha Howard; sister-in-law, Laverne (Howard) Newman; several nieces and nephews; dear friend, Charlotte Justice; many wonderful neighbors and loving caregivers.
