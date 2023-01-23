Mary Elizabeth Collins-Killian, 89, of Dandridge, went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023 following a short hospitalization.
She is survived by sister, Jean Perry; daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and David Peters; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Vikki Killian, Brent and Mary Lee Killian; grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan Peters, Jonathan, David and Matthew Killian, Jada Short, Ariel Killian; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.