Mary Elizabeth Smith, age 82, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Mary was a devout Christian and member of First Baptist Church in Strawberry Plains. She enjoyed reading and camping with her family. As an Air Force spouse, she was privileged to travel to many states, including Alaska, where she lived with her family for seven years.
