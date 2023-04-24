Mary Evelyn (Spoon) Pratt, age 87, born on December 3, 1935, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
She graduated from Rutledge High School, Valedictorian Class of 1954, and retired from Carson-Newman University with twenty-three years of service. She was a long-time member of Dandridge First Baptist Church, and within the past five years, a faithful member of New Market Baptist Church. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at the age of 11. She was a member of Kodak Eastern Star #460.
