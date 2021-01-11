Mary Frances Roper, 91, of New Market, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 8, 2021, at her residence.
She retired from Magnavox in Morristown after 25 years of service. She lived a full life and was loved and respected by her community. Before the pandemic, Mary Frances regularly attended church services at Young’s Memorial AME Zion in New Market. She was an avid sports fan and she regularly watched baseball and football games during the entire sports season.
