Mary Jane Russell went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2021 after a short illness with cancer.
She was so excited to be going home to heaven to be with her Jesus and those who preceded her in death: her parents, Hugh Paul Russell and Nellie Jane Roach Russell; her former husband, Jerry Dana Rainwater; their son, Jeffrey Paul Rainwater; her sister and brother in-law, Betty Lou and Cleveland David Smith; her brothers, James Hollis Russell, Joseph Deadrick (JD) Russell, John Frazier Russell and Hugh Turner Russell; sisters-in-law, Rose Martha Russell and JoAnna Shipley Russell.
