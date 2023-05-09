Mary Kathleen Poe, age 101, of Dandridge, passed away very peacefully at Tennova Turkey Creek on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Kathleen was a loving and caring soul that enjoyed being around friends and family. She never wanted anyone to go hungry. You could always find a meal at her house. She is one of six kids born to Buford and Florence Poe. Kathleen was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Dandridge. She retired from Tennessee Handbags.
