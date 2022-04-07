Mary Lou Teague Maloy, of White Pine, died peacefully after a brief illness on March 26, 2022. Mary Lou was a Christian, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in White Pine, a charter member of Beta Sigma Phi and a past president of White Pine PTA. She served as the secretary-treasurer at her church for 12 years as well as holding many positions at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 59 years Dewey Maloy, Jr., parents Howard and Addie Teague, sister Marjorie Leonard (Rex) and brother Haskell Teague (Betty). She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tamera and Gregg Harrell, daughter Tonya Maloy-Wilson with Richard Lawson, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Jordan and Langley Wilson, along with nieces, cousins and special friends.
