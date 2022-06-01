Mary Louise McDaniel, age 94, of Jefferson City, passed away on May 31, 2022. What can one say about a life well lived? Mary Louise McDaniel (affectionately known to sons as Mama Mac, mom and to co-workers as Ms. Mac) lived a long and fruitful life. She was born on September 25, 1927 to the Reverend John and Ethel Rice in the town of Whitney, South Carolina. She worked in a cotton mill while she was in High School to help support her parents. She was able to get a work scholarship to attend nursing college in Spartanburg, South Carolina and attended school from 1947 to 1951 (three and half years). She said college was tough, especially Chemistry and Anatomy, but she worked hard and made good grades. She received her state board license as a RN in 1951. She moved to Jefferson City in 1952 and started working at Jefferson Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1990. After retirement, she was able to travel the world a bit. She said her favorite places were California and Hawaii, but she mostly enjoyed working in the garden and growing flowers at her home on Julianne Drive.
Louise loved her children and prayed for them constantly as they grew up in the tumultuous 60’s and 70’s and continued to pray for them up until the day she died on May 31, 2022. Louise would want you to know that she was a Christian, loved her church community at Faith Baptist Church and that she is in a much better place now. Godspeed mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.