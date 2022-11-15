Mary Louise Mitchell, age 78, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on November 14, 2022. Mary worked at Walmart for 15 years. She loved spending time with her family and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Mitchell, Sr.; grandchildren, Sarah Williams and Brian Williams, Jr.; parents, William and Martha Annabelle Smith; brothers and sisters, Gordon Smith (Joan), Clarence Smith (Aleatha), Ardella Fatro (Earl), Norm Smith, Barbra Mullen (David), Margret McSholder (William), George Smith (Sandy), Kenny Smith (Teresa), Dennis Smith.
