Mary Pamela “Pam” Hill, age 73 of Dandridge, TN, passed away Saturday evening July 9, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born and raised in Nashville, TN the daughter of the late Harry and Mai (McIntosh) Maxwell. Pam was a graduate of the University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She was co-owner of Nashville Spring Service and served as the probate clerk of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office with 34 years of service and was a member of the Dandridge First United Methodist Church. Pam will be remembered as a joyful and friendly person who was full of life and never met a stranger and was a humanitarian who contributed to many charities and organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Edd Hill; sister, Emily Harriet “Susu” Caughorn; and brother, Steve Maxwell. Pam is survived by her sister, Gay (Harvey) Magee and brother, Herby (Wanda) Maxwell; several nieces and nephews and numerous special friends. The family will host a gathering of friends on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 3:30pm until 5:30pm in the fellowship hall of the Dandridge First United Methodist Church followed by a service celebrating the life of Pam Hill at 5:30pm in the church sanctuary with Rev. Dr. Kristen Burkhart and eulogist George Yardley officiating. A graveside interment will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Chambers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Dandridge First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 8, Dandridge, TN or C.A.R.E. (Animal Rescue), P. O. Box 1791, Dandridge, TN 37725. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
