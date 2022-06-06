Mary Virginia Ball, PhD, age 77, of Jefferson City, TN passed away May 23, 2022 in the presence of her loving family.
Mary was a professor of biology at Carson-Newman College, specializing in environmental education from 1985-2012. Most notably, she developed materials for K - 12 educators and taught numerous workshops for elementary school teachers, for which she received multiple awards from state environmental organizations. After retirement, Mary combined her two passions of gardening and volunteering and became a certified Master Gardner using her skills at the Dumplin Boys and Girls Club. Mary was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson County where she enjoyed participating in the Terrific Kids program.
